Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $33.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

