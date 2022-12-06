Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $1,501,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 622,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 210,070 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,481.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

