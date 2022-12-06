Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.13. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $535.04 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $526.89 and its 200 day moving average is $518.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 60,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.