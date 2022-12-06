QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of QHSLab in a report issued on Friday, December 2nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QHSLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for QHSLab’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

USAQ stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. QHSLab has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

