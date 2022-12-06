Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 898 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after buying an additional 6,773,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,519,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after buying an additional 2,861,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2,866.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after buying an additional 2,663,590 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

