Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 403 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 511.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,013,090. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

