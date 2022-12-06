Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 718 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2,030.3% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.03. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $87.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.0023 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

