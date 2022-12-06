Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 877 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 254.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine Price Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $470,591. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BL. Truist Financial cut their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

