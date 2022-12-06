Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $332.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

