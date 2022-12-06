Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $7,384,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. William Blair started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.60.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $472.52 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $477.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

