Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $191.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.80. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $219.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

