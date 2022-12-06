Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $87,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $261.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

