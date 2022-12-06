Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in IAC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,228,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAC by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,404,000 after buying an additional 516,858 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in IAC by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAC by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,539,000 after buying an additional 294,779 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAC. UBS Group began coverage on IAC in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of IAC opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $140.77.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

