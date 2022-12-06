Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $321.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.07. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.10.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

