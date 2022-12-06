Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,740 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 4.7 %

Oracle stock opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.