Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 1,048.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 24.71.

Lucid Group Trading Down 7.1 %

Lucid Group Profile

NASDAQ LCID opened at 9.43 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 9.40 and a 1 year high of 47.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.90.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

