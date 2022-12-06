Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH opened at $236.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

