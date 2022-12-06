Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 8,684 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

