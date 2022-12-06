Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $372,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

V.F. Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.