Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $369,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE TPL opened at $2,538.00 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,304.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,897.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.