Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,589,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,602,000 after acquiring an additional 47,162 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.