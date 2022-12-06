Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

Glaukos Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.