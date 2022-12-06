Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 11,014 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,014 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 29.53 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 57.91.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

