Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $260,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WD-40 Stock Down 0.3 %

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.27. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of -0.21.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 63.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Stories

