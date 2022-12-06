Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 7.0 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.