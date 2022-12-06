Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 272,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,884,000 after buying an additional 142,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 531.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

