Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 11,919 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3,667.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in UDR by 34.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Down 1.8 %

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.