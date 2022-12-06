Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Raymond James cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.