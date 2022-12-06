Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Teleflex by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Teleflex by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.