Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XXII. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 69,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on 22nd Century Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 49.37% and a negative net margin of 93.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

