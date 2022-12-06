Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,473 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBSI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 255,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In other news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,764.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 3.6 %

SBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

