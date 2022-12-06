Raymond James Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $438.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $438.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.46.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $381.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $442.50.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

