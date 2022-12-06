RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

RediShred Capital Price Performance

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital stock opened at C$3.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. RediShred Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.51 million and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.48.

(Get Rating)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.