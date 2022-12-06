RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

KUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of RediShred Capital in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$7.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

RediShred Capital Price Performance

RediShred Capital Company Profile

CVE:KUT opened at C$3.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.51 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. RediShred Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$5.00.

(Get Rating)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.