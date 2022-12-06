Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 5,183 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $549,000. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Shares of CS stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

