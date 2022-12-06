Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 574.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PACCAR worth $24,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PACCAR by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 265,744 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,787,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 198,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in PACCAR by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

