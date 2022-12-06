Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE opened at $330.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.02. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

