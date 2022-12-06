Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 416.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Terreno Realty worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

