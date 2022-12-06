Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.80 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 353.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Ralph Lauren worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $111,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

