Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $22,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $131.02.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

