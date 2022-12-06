Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.32% of SJW Group worth $24,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $245,289. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.65. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $80.11.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. UBS Group began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

