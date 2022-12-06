ReneSola Ltd to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for ReneSola in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for ReneSola’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for ReneSola’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.56 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOL. Northland Securities increased their price objective on ReneSola from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

SOL opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $361.21 million, a P/E ratio of -538.00 and a beta of 1.99. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. State Street Corp boosted its position in ReneSola by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 765,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

