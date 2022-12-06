Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.
Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.30 million.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
