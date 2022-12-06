Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $19.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.87 EPS.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$70.00 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$38.24 and a 12 month high of C$79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.59. The firm has a market cap of C$17.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

