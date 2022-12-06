Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 69.77%. The business had revenue of $24.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDIG. Cowen downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stronghold Digital Mining

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard purchased 602,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

