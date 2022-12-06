Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Titan Machinery Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Titan Machinery in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

TITN stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 257,428 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.