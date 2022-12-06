Research Analysts Set Expectations for bluebird bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.68) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.93). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
