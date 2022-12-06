Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Brother Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

