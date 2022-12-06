Research Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.26 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

