Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.
Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $31.50 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.
