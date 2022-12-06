Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $31.50 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

